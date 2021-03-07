West Bengal Assembly polls: Street vendors hoping for good business during PM Modi's Kolkata rally

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], March 7 (ANI): As Prime Minister Narendra Modi is about to address a public rally at Brigade Parade Ground in Kolkata on Sunday, it is the street vendors for whom the event has brought a fresh opportunity of a good business for a day.



The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has gone an extra mile to make today's rally historic, the high footfall is likely to help the street vendors to earn some extra money.

Vendors from districts like Howrah, Hooghly, Nadia or South 24 Parganas have flocked at the Brigade ground much earlier today to secure their points of sale.

From clothes to accessories and souvenirs to varieties of food items, the choices are enormous for the visitors. Many vendors are also selling laminated images of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Rohan Mallick, an artisan from Krishnanagar woke up at 2:30 am and started for Kolkata as early as 3 O'clock in the morning after packing rice and daal for his lunch. Mallick makes clay toys along with his 79-year old father.

Speaking to ANI, Mallick said, "We are not doing good business these days. Krishnanagar is famous for clay toys. I have packed carefully as many as possible and carried it till here. I am hoping for the maximum customers. I am also planning to reach leaders here so that they buy my stuff."

Subodh Das, a 19 years old man from Bagnan has come here only to see the Prime Minister. However, he has carried a brown kits bag full of sunglasses with him.

"I have come here to see Modiji and reached here last night itself. However, while coming, my father told me to use this chance for some business purpose and handed me this bag. I will stop selling my products when PM will start speaking. I just want to listen to him," Das told ANI.

The Brigade Parade ground that witnessed scores of public meetings and gatherings especially during the Left Front rule in Bengal is buzzing with a festive mood today.

It is only the hues of saffron (referred to as the political representation of the BJP) and yellow that dominates the scene be it on attire or stage.

This will be PM Modi's first public rally in the state after the announcement of the dates for eight-phased Assembly polls for 294.

Just a week ago, last Sunday Left-Congress-ISF alliance held a massive public meeting at Brigade parade ground which witnessed the presence of lakhs of supporters.

West Bengal Assembly elections will be held in eight phases starting from March 27 with the final round of voting taking place on April 29. The counting of votes in the state will take place on May 2. (ANI)