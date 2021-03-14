West Bengal Assembly polls: TMC workers raise slogans against Suvendu Adhikari in Nandigram

Nandigram (West Bengal) [India], March 14 (ANI): Trinamool Congress (TMC) party workers on Sunday raised slogans and staged a protest against Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) leader Suvendu Adhikari near Shaheed Minar in Sonachura of Nandigram ahead of his visit.



Adhikari is BJP's candidate from Nandigram for the upcoming Assembly elections in the state. He will face West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in Nandigram.

West Bengal is likely to witness a triangular contest this time with TMC, Congress-Left alliance and the BJP in the fray.

On March 10, West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee filed her nomination from Nandigram seat for the upcoming Assembly elections in the state.

Banerjee, who was on a two-day visit to Nandigram from where she filed her nomination on Wednesday, alleged that she was pushed by a few unidentified people during election campaigning. She had sustained "severe bone injuries" on her left foot and ankle as well as bruises and injuries on her shoulder, forearm and neck, according to the report of her initial medical examination.

The Chief Minister was discharged from the hospital on March 12.

Elections to 294-member West Bengal Assembly will be held in eight phases starting from March 27 with the final round of voting taking place on April 29. The counting of votes will take place on May 2. (ANI)

