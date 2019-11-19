West Bengal Assembly session to begin from November 26, says Partha Chatterjee

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Nov 19 (ANI) West Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee on Tuesday said that the state Assembly session will commence on the occasion of the Constitution Day, also known as Samvidhan Divas.

He said that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will also be present in the assembly on November 26, which is celebrated as Constitution Day.



"The main Assembly session will commence on November 29. I have asked all the department to be prepared with the bills. An all-party meeting has been called on November 25," Chatterjee told reporters here. (ANI)

