West Bengal: CBI arrests four in coal theft case

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], September 27 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday arrested four persons in a case related to the alleged theft of coal in Eastern Coalfields Ltd (ECL) areas in West Bengal, sources informed on Monday.



As per sources, the arrested persons have been identified as Jaydeb Mondal, Narayan Kharka alias Narayan Nanda, Gurupada Maji and Nirad Baran Mondal.

Sources stated that all four were summoned to appear before the anti-corruption branch of the CBI in Kolkata. After the interrogation, they were formally arrested.

According to sources, it was alleged that the arrested persons were close associates of other accused and assisted them in engaging miners, arranging transporters and selling the illegally excavated coal.

The arrested accused will be produced before the Court of CBI Special Judge, Asansol, Paschim Bardhaman district. (ANI)

