West Bengal Congress Gen Secy resigns, slams state party chief Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], July 14 (ANI): West Bengal Congress General Secretary Rohan Mitra on Wednesday resigned from his post stating that he was "humiliated" by state party president Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and his "Adhir Sena clique".



In the resignation letter, he severely criticized Chowdhury stating that the latter's attitude towards him had "always been pathetic".

"The sycophants surrounding you have not only brought your downfall but also led to the ultimate downfall of the party in the state with no visible signs of revival in near future," said Mitra in his letter to Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury.

"Your fragile ego could not handle your removal from the post of Pradesh Congress Chair Presidents back then and you decided to take it on me," Mitra further wrote.

Mitra further said, "You humiliated me by cutting my name from the campaigner's list."

Mitra put the blame on Chowdhury's choices of recruiting the BJP face at Nadia and Central Kolkata for the party's loss in Behrampur in the recent polls.

"The people you brought in and put in the position of leadership show how incapable you are as the face of West Bengal Pradesh Congress," Mitra wrote.

He accused the Chowdhury of hypocrisy. He wrote, "The change in your tone and narrative towards the incumbent Trinamool Congress and Chief Minister of Bengal is a proof of that".

"Your vindictive nature was clear to me right at the beginning of your second tenure, yet I went out doing the work of a foot soldier of the party," he wrote.

Mitra also hit out at Chowdhury for the alliance with the Furfura Sharif cleric Abbas Siddiqui's Indian Secular Front (ISF) ahead of the recent Assembly polls.

"You were the one who went to Furfura to talk to Abbas, you and the CLP opened the doors for the alliance with ISF, even after the humiliation at the brigade rally on 28th February, you still carry on with the alliance which you now deny", added Mitra.

He further said: "I congratulate you on your continued reign as the Pradesh president and the 'Adhir Sena' clique which you have founded over the Indian National Congress in West Bengal. This is your legacy." (ANI)

