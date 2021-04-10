West Bengal: EC adjourns polling in station 126 of Sitalkurchi Assembly constituency

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], April 10 (ANI): After the killing of four TMC workers in Cooch Behar by Central Forces on Saturday amidst the voting for the fourth phase of West Bengal assembly polls, the Election Commission ordered adjourning the poll in Polling Station 126 of Sitalkurchi Assembly Constituency.



EC took the decision based on an interim report from Special Observers. Detailed reports have been sought from them and Chief Electoral Officer by 5 pm on Saturday.

Addressing a public meeting in Hingalganj, West bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said, "CRPF has shot dead four people in Sitalkurchi (Cooch Behar) today. There was another death in the morning. CRPF is not my enemy but there is a conspiracy going around under the instruction of the Home Minister. Today's incident validates that."

"CRPF has killed voters standing in the queue. Where do they get so much audacity? BJP knows that they have lost, so they are killing voters and workers," added Banerjee.

Banerjee will visit the home of the deceased TMC workers on Sunday, according to sources.

All India Trinamool Congress on Saturday said Central Forces opened fire twice at polling booths in Cooch Behar where people are casting their votes, killing four party workers.

Meanwhile, CRPF clarified that the component was neither deployed at the said booth nor involved in the incident in any way.

Addressing a press conference, TMC leader Dola Sen said, "In block 1 of Mathabhanga (Cooch Behar) one TMC worker was killed and three were injured after Central Forces opened fire on them, in Sitalkurchi block, three TMC workers were killed and one was injured."

Voting is underway in 44 constituencies in five districts of West Bengal during the fourth phase of the state Assembly polls. Among the 44 constituencies, nine are in Howrah, 10 in Hooghly, 11 in South 24 Parganas, five in Alipurduar and nine in Cooch Behar. (ANI)

