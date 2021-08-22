West Bengal: Ex-TMC minister who joined BJP held for misappropriation of funds in Bishnupur

Bishnupur (West Bengal) [India], August 22 (ANI): Former West Bengal Minister and BJP leader Shyama Prasad Mukherjee was arrested on Sunday for allegedly misappropriating government funds during his tenure as chairman in Bishnupur Municipality.



"Shyama Prasad Mukherjee has been arrested for alleged misappropriation of funds during his tenure as chairman in Bishnupur Municipality," Bankura Superintendent of Police (SP) Dhritiman Sarkar said.

Mukherjee was produced before Bishnupur court today and sent to four days of police custody.

Mukherjee, former chairman of Bishnupur Municipality, joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ahead of the 2021 West Bengal Assembly polls.

Mukherjee's arrest came after Bankura Police received a complaint from Sub-Divisional Officer (SDO) Bishnupur against the BJP leader for alleged financial misappropriation during his tenure as Chairman in Bishnupur Municipality.

Mukherjee was also the Textile Minister in Trinamool Congress-led state government. However, he switched to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) just before the assembly elections. (ANI)

