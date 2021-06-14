West Bengal extends COVID restrictions till July 1

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], June 14 (ANI): Aiming to arrest spread of coronavirus, West Bengal government has extended the COVID-19 induced restrictions till July 1, informed Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee here on Monday.



Addressing a press conference, the chief minister said, "The restrictions are being extended till July 1. The movement of people will be restricted between 9 pm and 5 am. However, the essential services are exempted. All government offices will function with 25 per cent staff strength. Private and corporate offices will remain open from 10 am to 4 pm with not more than 25 per cent staff strength. Private offices can arrange transport services for employees via E pass."

"Shops in shopping mall and complexes allowed to open between 11 am and 6 pm with 50 per cent work force. Sports activities can resume without spectators. All education institutes and waterways remain closed. Movement of private vehicles will remain suspended excluding for emergency," stated Banerjee.

The chief minister said the restaurants with bars can open between 12 noon and 8 pm with 50 per cent seating capacity.

COVID restrictions have been imposed in West Bengal since May 16 when the state recorded 19,117 new cases and 147 fatalities in a single day. However, the daily case tally continued a downward trend after the COVID restrictions imposed.

West Bengal reported 3,984 new COVID cases on Sunday taking the infection tally to 14,61,257, according to the state health department.

With 84 fresh fatalities, the COVID death toll in the state mounted to 16,896. (ANI)