West Bengal: Five districts covering 109 assembly seats under BJP's close watch

Sources stated that the party has ensured that the majority of the leaders will be stationed based on the voters of the state they represent. To make certain that the polls are well contested by the party, an additional force of leaders from the centre has been deputed to aid the local unit.While Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan has been given Kolkata North that has nine assembly constituencies including Khardah, North dum dum, Kamarhati, Panihati, Baranagar, Dum Dum, Rajarhat new town, Bidhannagar and Rajarhat Gopalpur, former union minister Radhamohan Singh has been given the responsibility of five constituencies in Howrah rural.Union minister R K Singh will be stationed at Barrackpore and supervise elections in five assemblies namely Bhatpara, Naihati, Jagatdal, Noapara and Barrackpur.Pradeepsinh Vaghela, general secretary of the Gujarat unit would be supervising five constituencies of Bongaon district whereas Basanta Kumar Panda will be in charge of Basirhat, Barasat and few constituencies of Barrackpore districts. Vinod Sonkar, BJP MP and SC morcha president would be supervising four constituencies of Bashirhat as well. Mangal Pandey, minister of health in Bihar would be working with the local unit of Bashirhat and Barasat district.Rajendra Rathore, an MP from Rajasthan has been given constituencies in the South 24 Pargana and Mathurapur districts whereas Nishikant Dubey, BJP MP, too would work in both the districts supervising five other constituencies.Vinod Tawde, in charge of Haryana, is given responsibility in Mathurapur and Diamond Harbour whereas Ramesh Bidhuri, South Delhi MP would be stationed in South 24 Paragana and Kolkata South. Other constituencies falling in Hooghly would be covered by Satish Upadhyay, former Delhi chief. Delhi MP Pravesh Verma will be in constituencies falling in the Arambag district.Districts of Kolkata North and assembly constituencies falling in it have been divided between Ashish Shelar from Maharashtra and Shankar Chaudhary from Gujarat.Others who have been sent for the high pitched poll battle in Bengal include Nitin Nabin who has been given the responsibility of Tollygunge that is reportedly being eyed by chief minister Mamata Banerjee as a second seat to contest from. Whereas Vinay Shashrabuddhe will oversee seats like Kolkata port and Bhawanipore, the seat that Mamata left to contest from Nandigram.Deepak Prakash from Jharkhand would be stationed in Howrah district monitoring five seats. He will share the responsibility with Bhajan Lal Sharma, general secretary Rajasthan BJP. From Madhya Pradesh, Vishwas Sarang and Arvind Bhadauriya have been given responsibility in Hooghly and Sreerampur districts. (ANI)