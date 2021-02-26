West Bengal: Forest department personnel rescues elephant in Midnapore city

"On Thursday night, an elephant entered into Midnapore town and hid inside Midnapore Medical College and Hospital premises. A number of people rushed to see the elephant. As soon as we received the information, a police force deployed to control the situation. Forest officials and police covered the hospital and surrounding area," Chief Conservator of Forests of western Circle, AP Singh said."Later that elephant was tranquilized by forest officials. The elephant was loaded using a crane in a truck and transported to the Arabari forest," he said.Singh said, "The elephant now transported to Arabari forest and will be kept under observation. After that, it will be released. No casualty was reported during the tranquilize process." (ANI)