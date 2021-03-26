West Bengal gears for phase-I polling: 73 lakh+ voters, 191 candidates, 730 coys central force

By Joymala Bagchi

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], March 26 (ANI): As West Bengal gears up for the first phase of polling on Saturday, the Election Commission is prepared with all arrangements for the voting process put in place.



Thirty seats go to the polls in the first phase and include all constituencies in Purulia and Jhargram and segments of Bankura, Purba Medinipur and Paschim Medinipur.

The first phase of polling will decide the electoral fate of 191 candidates including 21 women.

In the first phase, the total number of general electorates is 7380942 in which there are 3752938 male voters, 3627949 female voters and 55 of the third gender. The total number of service electors are 11767.

As many as 123393 electors are octogenarians and above. Further, 40408 electors are of persons with disabilities category. The list also includes three overseas electors.

The Election Commission has determined 10288 polling stations, in which 8229 are the main and 2059 as auxiliary.

The Commission has appointed 21 general observers, nine expenditure observers and seven police observers.

For the first phase, 730 coys of central forces including 92 for Bankura, 169 for Purba Medinipur, 139 for Paschim Medinipur, 186 for Purulia and 144 for Jhargram have been deployed.

Further, there are 10288 Control Units, 10288 Ballot Units and 10288 VVPAT. The commission has also made arrangements for 2560 reserved Control Units, 2787 reserved Ballot Units and 3492 reserved VVPAT.

Elections to the 294-member West Bengal Assembly will be held in eight phases starting from March 27 with the final round of voting taking place on April 29. The counting of votes will take place on May 2. (ANI)

