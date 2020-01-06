West Bengal government employees to report for duty on January 8 during nationwide strike

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Jan 6 (ANI): Amid call for a nationwide strike on January 8 against policies of central government, West Bengal government on Monday said all state government offices shall remain open on the day.

"In view of call given by different trade unions and others for a 24 hours All India Industrial strike on January 8, it has been decided that all state government offices including those provided grants-in-aid by state government shall remain open and all the employees shall report for duty on that date," a memorandum issued by Finance (Audit) Department of West Bengal government said.

It said no casual leave for absence either in the first half of the day or in the second half or for the whole day nor any other leave shall be granted to any employee on the said date.The government said that employees who are on leave January 7, shall have to report for duty on the day."It has also been decided that strike/bandh day, no leave for the day preceding the bandh day i.e January 7 and for the day following the strike/bandh day i.e January 9 shall be allowed," the memorandum said.The government said that absence of employees on those days will be treated as 'dies-non' and no salary will be admissible unless such absence is covered by reasons such as hospitalisation and bereavement in family."It is mentioned here that dislocation or disruption of vehicular traffic will not be a reason for granting leave," it said.The trade unions have said that crores of people will take part in the strike on on January 8 against policies of central government. The Left parties have also sought support for the strike. (ANI)