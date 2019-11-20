West Bengal Governor shown black flags by TMC workers in Murshidabad

Murshidabad (West Bengal) [India], Nov 20 (ANI): The Trinamool Congress Party workers allegedly showed black flags to West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar in Domkal, Murshidabad on Wednesday.

The governor at Domkal Girls College was greeted with black flags and 'Go Back' slogans.



West Bengal Governor inaugurated a newly constructed building and attended a programme at Domkal Girls College.

Ever since he took oath as Governor of West Bengal in July this year, Dhankar has been at loggerheads with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over several issues, with the latter accusing of him of running a 'parallel administration' in the state.

Recently, Lok Sabha MP Sudip Bandyopadhyay also alleged Dhankar of running a "parallel administration" in the state. (ANI)

