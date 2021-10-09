West Bengal govt allows shops, restaurants, bars to remain open as per normal operational hours

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], October 9 (ANI): Following the decline in COVID-19 cases, the West Bengal government on Saturday allowed all shops, restaurants and bars to remain open as per the normal operational hours.



"Late closing of bars may be allowed as per the extant rules," the order read.

According to the official statement, the order will be applied from October 10 to October 20.

Meanwhile, the state has reported a total of 15,74,801 COVID-19 cases so far, including 7,625 active cases. However, the cumulative death rate stands at 18,882 at present.

Under the nationwide vaccination drive, West Bengal has administered over 6.19 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses. (ANI)

