West Bengal govt directs pvt health facilities, workplace administration to seek approval for running Covid vaccination drive

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], June 26 (ANI): The Health Department of West Bengal on Saturday directed all private commercial health facilities and workplace administration desiring to launch/run COVID vaccination centres (CVCs) to seek prior approval from the competent authority of the department.



Several other standard operating procedures (SOPs) were also issued by the department for operating CVCs under the non-government initiative.

In the list of SOPs, the state government also ordered to maintain vaccine dose accountability.

"All private CVC must maintain a dynamic inventory of vaccines disclosing the source of their supplies, cold chain maintenance mechanisms, day to day consumption of vaccine doses and inform the Health Department through end of the day report," read the SOP by the state health and family welfare department.

This came after a fake COVID-19 vaccination drive was busted in Kolkata. The matter came to light Trinamool Congress MP Mimi Chakraborty claimed to have been duped by a person named Debanjan Deb at a COVID-19 vaccination drive organised by him in Kolkata.

Later, an SIT was formed by the police to investigate the matter. Debanjan Deb, who was impersonating as an IAS officer, has been arrested.

West Bengal Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Suvendu Adhikari had earlier wrote to Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan demanding a probe by Central agencies into the alleged COVID-19 vaccination fraud in Kolkata. (ANI)

