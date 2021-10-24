  1. Sify.com
  2. News
  3. National
  4. West Bengal govt leaning towards central schemes due to fund crunch

West Bengal govt leaning towards central schemes due to fund crunch

Source :IANS
Author :IANS
Last Updated: Sun, Oct 24th, 2021, 08:40:19hrs
  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon
By
Saibal Gupta
  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon

Latest Features