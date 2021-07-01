West Bengal govt's separate portal for COVID-19 vaccination is illegal: Suvendu Adhikari

New Delhi [India], July 2 (ANI): The Leader of Opposition in West Bengal Assembly Suvendu Adhikari on Thursday said Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee-led state government launching a separate portal for COVID vaccination 'Benvax' instead of 'Cowin' is illegal.



Briefing mediapersons here, Adhikari said, "I have written about the COVID vaccination scam in the West Bengal to Union health Ministry. The Union Health Minister told me that State Government has sent an interim report. A copy will be sent to me. There is only one vaccination portal - Cowin. But, the West Bengal Government has initiated a separate application namely 'Benvax'. It is illegal. I have complained in this regard to the Union Health Minister. He accepted and ordered an inquiry."

Asked about Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's claim that the BJP is behind the fake vaccination camp in West Bengal, Adhikari said, "When vaccination is available free of cost, a few hotel groups are charging Rs 525 of which Rs 315 is being collected to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund. This is all illegal. Mamata Banerjee has a habit of politicizing every issue."

A meeting was held on Thursday between Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan and Suvendu Adhikari. On June 26, West Bengal BJP leader Adhikari wrote to Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan demanding a probe by Central agencies into the alleged COVID-19 vaccination fraud case in Kolkata.

Upon meeting Union Minister Amit Shah, Adhikari said, "We are working under the guidance of Amit Shah and he continues to guide us from time to time." Adhikari also briefly spoke on the post-poll violence in West Bengal and said that the matter is in the Court and further refrained to comment on it.

Leader of Opposition in West Bengal Suvendu Adhikari on Thursday had meetings with Bharatiya Janata Party leadership including the Union Home Minister as the state BJP prepares to take on the Mamata Banerjee government over post-poll violence in the state during the budget session of assembly starting from July 2.

It will be the first such session after the results of assembly polls on May 2. Sources stated that Adhikari briefed Shah regarding the prevailing situation in West Bengal. Adhikari also met the Solicitor General of India Tushar Mehta to discuss various legal issues. (ANI)