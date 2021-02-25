West Bengal labourer dies in Karnataka in pit collapse

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 25 (ANI): A 21-year-old labourer from West Bengal died after the pit he was digging collapsed on him in the Kengeri area of Bengaluru on Wednesday evening, said Karnataka Police on Thursday.



According to the police's statement, deceased Chanchal Burman (21) was digging a pit to construct a wall against the Vrushabhavati canal when the pit caved in killing him.

"A person Chanchal Burman (21) belonging from west Bengal has died yesterday evening in Kengeri police station limits. He was working as a labourer with Vastu properties. He was digging a pit to construct a wall against Vrushabhavati canal. He died when the mud collapsed on him," said the statement. (ANI)

