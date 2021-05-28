West Bengal logs 12,193 fresh COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], May 29 (ANI): West Bengal registered a total of 12,193 fresh COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the state government informed.

With this, the cumulative count of cases of the infection in the state reached 13,43,442.



The state also saw 19,396 recoveries and 145 deaths in the last 24 hours, pushing the total tallies to 12,18,516 and 15,120 respectively.

Currently, the state has as many as 1,09,806 active COVID-19 cases.

West Bengal, at present, has a positivity rate of 10.98 per cent.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Friday informed that as many as 1,86,364 fresh COVID-19 cases have been reported in India in the last 24 hours, which is the lowest daily new cases reported in the last 44 days.

The daily positivity rate in the country has also gone down to 9 per cent, the Union Health Ministry said. (ANI)

