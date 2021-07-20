West Bengal makes negative COVID-19 report madatory for non-vaccinated air passengers

Kolkata (West Bengal) July 20 (ANI): The West Bengal government on Monday made it mandatory for all in-bound flight passengers to produce either proof of full vaccination against COVID-19 or a negative RT-PCR report to enter the state.



Passengers can either produce their vaccination certificates, indicating that they have received both the jabs of the COVID-19 vaccine, or they have to carry a negative RT-PCR report, with the test conducted within 72 hours of flight departure.

The new rule comes into effect immediately.

"#TravelAlert:As per latest guidelines of West Bengal Govt, all in bound flight passengers(commercial & non-commercial flight)shall produce at time of boarding either proof of full vaccination or RT-PCR negative test report for test conducted within 72hrs of such flight departure," Kolkata Airport tweeted.

State additional chief secretary BP Gopalika has requested the Ministry of Civil Aviation to issue necessary instructions for implementing the order.

West Bengal has 13,111 active cases of COVID-19, as per the Union Health Ministry. (ANI)

