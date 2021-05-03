West Bengal: Mamata meets Governor, tenders resignation as CM

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], May 3 (ANI): West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee tendered her resignation as the CM to Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar at Raj Bhavan here on Monday.



"Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee called on me and submitted her resignation as the chief minister and the same has been accepted. She has been requested to continue till alternative arrangements are made," tweeted the Governor's office.

The Governor congratulated Banerjee as Trinamool Congress won 213 seats in the just concluded West Bengal Assembly elections and wished her a fruitful third term in office.

"Congratulations Mamata Banerjee for victory in the assembly polls and wished her a fruitful third term in office to serve the people of the State with dedication and commitment so that the State regains past glory," the Governor said.

The Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee will take oath as the Chief Minister for the third consecutive term on May 5, according to the party.

Trinamool Congress won 213 seats in the just concluded West Bengal assembly elections. The Bharatiya Janata Party garnered 77 seats in the 294-seat state assembly. However, elections for two seats in Murshidabad are postponed due to the demise of candidates due to COVID-19. (ANI)

