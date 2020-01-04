West Bengal man arrested for bar girl's murder in Mumbai

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Jan 4 (ANI): Police here solved the murder case of a bar girl in Mumbai by arresting the accused from West Bengal, according to Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Zone 12 Mumbai, DS Swami.

"On December 29, the information of the death of a lady had reached the Dahisar police station. The lady used to work as a waitress in a bar. Following which we launched an investigation and also verified the CCTV footage from the area as a result of which the accused was arrested from West Bengal," Swami told reporters here.The official said that the victim used to blackmail the accused over their extramarital affair, following which he had committed the crime."The accused had an extramarital affair with the victim, which she used to blackmail him and extort money from him in exchange. Their relationship had started from the same bar in which she used to work," he said.Speaking about the modus operandi of the crime, he said, "The accused had strangulated the woman using a towel. We have recovered the towel. We have also seized mobile, cash and some jewellery belonging to the deceased which he had run away with."The accused was arrested from his native place in West Bengal. (ANI)