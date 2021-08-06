West Bengal: NDRF rescues pregnant woman from flood-affected village in Midnapore

The NDRF, following a distress call, rescued the four months pregnant woman from the flooded area of the village in a boat and took her to the nearest hospital at around six in the morning.The NDRF also rescued her family members,The release of excess water from the Damodar Valley Corporation (DVC) dam has caused floods in Midnapore, Howrah, and Hooghly districts.Earlier on Thursday, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had scheduled to conduct an aerial survey of the affected region but cancelled the event due to bad weather. She went to Howrah by road and visited Amta, which has been submerged. (ANI)