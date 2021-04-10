West Bengal polls: 4 killed in firing in Cooch Behar, confirms police

Cooch Behar (West Bengal) [India], April 10 (ANI): At least four people have been killed in firing by Central Forces during polling in the fourth phase in Mathabhanga in Sitalkurchi constituency in Cooch Behar district on Saturday, confirmed police.



Speaking to the media, the Superintendent of Police (SP) of Cooch Behar district said, "Till now at least four persons were killed as CISF personnel opened fire after coming under attack in a village."

He said, "Everything was peaceful till 9:30 am after that a person got fainted who was standing in a queue, his treatment was going on in front of the booth at the same time a rumour was spread that a central security personnel attacked him, following this around 300 or 350 locals gheraoed them, attacked the personnel with handmade weapons and attempted to snatch their rifles. Amid all this the central forces opened fire."

Meanwhile, the polling has been stopped at polling station number 126 of Sitalkurchi Assembly Constituency.

Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) of Jalpaiguri Range said, "The situation is under control, the polling is being stopped and further decision on the reopening of polling will be taken by Election Commission."

He said the situation is under control, for now, five people got injured due to firing. Four out of them succumbed to death.

Further investigation on the incident is going on, DIG added.

Voting for 44 constituencies in West Bengal's fourth phase Assembly elections began at 7 am on Saturday amid tight security.

This phase of the elections will witness an intense battle between 373 candidates in 44 constituencies of the state across five districts -- Cooch Behar, Alipurduar, South 24 Parganas, Howrah and Hooghly. (ANI)

