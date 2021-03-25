West Bengal polls: BJP will win over 200 seats, says Sambit Patra

Kharagpur (West Bengal) [India], March 25 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national spokesperson Sambit Patra on Thursday said that the BJP will win more than 200 seats in the upcoming West Bengal Assembly elections and form the government.



He was speaking at a press conference in Kharagpur during his campaign.

"BJP will come to power winning more than 200 seats in the assembly polls. The BJP's manifesto for the West Bengal is going to put the state back on the track of development," Patra said.

He congratulated BJP state leadership and Bengal party workers for having come up with the manifesto.

"33 per cent reservation in jobs for women, KG-to-PG free education for women, Rs 3000 monthly allowance to the windows, underline our vision to recognise women power of Bengal," Patra further said.

West Bengal Assembly elections will be held in eight phases starting from March 27 with the final round of voting taking place on April 29. Counting of votes will take place on May 2. (ANI)