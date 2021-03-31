West Bengal polls: ECI orders transfer of election officer in Purba Medinipur

New Delhi [India], March 31 (ANI): The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Tuesday ordered the transfer of election officer Bichitra Bikas Roy who is currently posted at Mahishadal, Purba Medinipur district ahead of the second phase of the West Bengal legislative elections on Thursday.



In a letter to the Chief Electoral Officer in Kolkata, West Bengal, the ECI said: "Office transferred out should not be posted in any election-related posts till the completion of elections."

Sirshendu Das, currently Inspector at Circuit Bench, Jalpaiguri, will be posted in Mahishadal to replace Roy. A joining report will be sent to the Commission by 10 am today.

In phase two of the elections, a total of 30 Assembly constituencies from the districts of South 24 Parganas, Bankura, Paschim Medinipur and Purba Medinipur will go to polls.

There are 171 candidates in the fray in phase-II of West Bengal polls, out of which 152 candidates are men while only 19 are women.

Among these candidates, two are undoubtedly the most prominent figures, that is, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and her former ministerial colleague Suvendu Adhikari, who had joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in December last year. (ANI)