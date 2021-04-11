West Bengal records 78.43 pc voter turnout in Phase-IV Assembly polls

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], April 11 (ANI): West Bengal recorded an approximate voter turnout of 78.43 per cent on Saturday across 44 constituencies in five districts during the fourth phase of the state assembly polls, according to the Election Commission (EC).



Among the 44 constituencies, nine are in Howrah, 10 in Hooghly, 11 in South 24 Parganas, five in Alipurduar and nine in Cooch Behar.

The highest voter turnout was reported in the Alipurduar district with 81.07 per cent while the South 24 Parganas district recorded the lowest turnout with 76.54 per cent.

The Tufanganj constituency in Cooch Behar witnessed the highest voting percentage with a turnout of 88.30 per cent, followed by Natabari with 87.48 per cent.

The lowest voting percentage in the fourth phase was reported in Behala Purba with 66.23 per cent.

As many as 373 candidates were in the fray in this phase of the state assembly polls.

Violence erupted at a polling booth in Cooch Behar during the fourth phase of polling on Saturday. The ruling TMC alleged that Central forces opened fire twice at polling booths in Cooch Behar where people are casting their votes, killing four party workers.

Official sources in Cooch Behar confirmed the death of four people in the district.

Following the incident, the EC ordered the adjourning of the poll in PS 126 of Sitalkurchi AC, Cooch Behar based on an interim report from Special Observers. Since the incident, the Election Commission has barred the entry of any political leader in the Cooch Behar district for the next 72 hours.

The first four phases of the eight-phased elections have taken place on March 27, April 1, April 6 and April 10. The counting of the votes will take place on May 2. (ANI)

