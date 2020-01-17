West Bengal to not attend MHA meeting on NPR, Census: Sources

New Delhi [India], Jan 17 (ANI): West Bengal government led by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will not take part in today's conference of State Chief Secretaries and Directors of Census to discuss Census and National Population Register which will be held in Delhi, informed sources from the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Apart from West Bengal, all other States are participating in the conference.



Meeting of Chief Secretaries of States and Census directors will be held today at Ambedkar Bhawan in Delhi. It will be chaired by MoS Home Nityanand Rai and Union Home Secretary AK Bhalla. (ANI)