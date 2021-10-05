West Bengal violence promoted with planning by TMC, says Kiren Rijiju

Siliguri (West Bengal) [India], October 5 (ANI): Union Minister for Law and Justice Kiren Rijiju on Tuesday hit out at West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC) for promoting violence in the state.



Speaking at an event in Siliguri today, Rijiju said, "The incidents of violence in West Bengal are promoted with planning by the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the state government."

While expressing his sorrow over Lakhimpur Kheri violence, the minister said that the incident, though unfortunate, is nowhere comparable to state-sponsored violence in West Bengal.

"What happened in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri is unfortunate and the state government will take an action on it. But West Bengal violence is promoted with planning by the state government. There is no comparison between what is happening in Bengal and any other incident," he added.

As many as eight people died in the Lakhimpur Kheri incident on Sunday during farmers' protests.

Following the incident, Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) had issued a statement claiming the death of four farmers and alleged that one of the four farmers was shot dead by Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra Teni's son, while the others have been allegedly run over by the vehicles of his convoy.

However, both Teni and his son Ashish Mishra have refuted SKM's allegations. (ANI)