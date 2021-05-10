Western Command opens 3 Covid hospitals for civilians

Lt Gen R.P. Singh, General Officer Commanding in Chief, Western Command, announced the operationalisation of first Western Command 100-bed hospital in coordination with the Chandigarh administration at International Students Hostel of Panjab University in Sector 25 here in presence of UT Administrator V.P. Singh Bandore.

Chandigarh, May 10 (IANS) As part of the continued fight against the spike in Covid-19 cases, the Western Command on Monday dedicated three Covid hospitals to the nation under the Indian Army initiative 'Operation Namaste'.

Likewise, Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Hospital in Faridabad in Haryana and Rajindra Government Hospital in Patiala in Punjab will be made operational on May 11 and 12 respectively.

The Western Army commander dedicated these hospitals to the respective states and made a special mention that they have been set up on a war footing in coordination with the civil administration of respective states and the UT.

The hospitals have the capacity to accommodate and treat mild to moderate symptomatic patients suffering from Covid-19.

The army has deployed its doctors, nursing officers and paramedics for holistic treatment to the patients as per Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) guidelines, provided service ambulances and trained personnel for administration and management of the hospital.

The civil administration is facilitating essential amenities, service management, uninterrupted oxygen supply, patient admission and discharge and ambulance services at these hospitals. The hospitals will also cater for basic laboratory, X-Ray, pharmacy and catering for the patients.

The admission to these hospitals will be opened to all citizens and coordinated by the Chief Medical Officer (CMO) of the respective districts.

On admission, ISO numbers will be given by the respective hospital management. However, the discharge of patients will be on recommendation of the Army Medical Officer treating the patient.

Patients requiring higher grade of treatment will be shifted to other hospitals, coordinated by the CMO as per availability of ICU facilities.

On this occasion, Lieutenant General R.P. Singh, General Officer Commanding in Chief of Western Command, highlighted the efforts put in by both the Indian Army and the civil administration in the early operationalisation of these hospitals.

The army commander assured the governments of Punjab, Haryana and the administration of Chandigarh of continued support of the armed forces in the fight against the coronavirus.

