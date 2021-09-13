Western embassies in Libya back Dec 24 elections

Tripoli, Sep 13 (IANS) The embassies of France, Germany, Italy, the UK and the US in Libya have called for "all Libyan actors" to ensure the holding of parliamentary and presidential elections slated for Decemver 24.

"All actors should recognise that now is the time to engage and finalize the electoral framework, taking into account all legitimate concerns of the Libyan people," Xinhua news agency reported on Monday citing the embassies as saying in a joint statement.