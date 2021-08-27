Western Railway to run 42 trips of special trains for Ganpati festival

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 27 (ANI): Sumit Thakur, Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway on Friday informed that WR will run four more trips of Ganpati festival special trains to cater to the extra rush to passengers toward the Konkan region in Maharastra.



This is in addition to the 38 trips already announced earlier to various destinations to run during Ganpati Festival 2021, said in a press release.

According to the press statement, Thakur said, a total of 42 trips of Ganpati Special Trains in the month of September 2021.

These trains are being run to various destinations like Madgaon, Surathkal, and Kudal via Vasai Road as notified earlier said, Thakur.

As per the release, the details of the two additional Ganpati Special trains are as under:

Bandra Terminus-Madgaon AC Special train comprises AC 3-Tier and AC Chair Car coaches will depart from Bandra Terminus on 7th September.

Udhna-Madgaon Superfast Special train comprises AC 2-Tier, AC 3-Tier, Sleeper Class & Second Class Seating coaches will depart from Udhna on 9th September.

"Passengers only having confirmed tickets will be permitted to board these special trains", read a press release. (ANI)

