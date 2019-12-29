Wet spell likely over northwest and central India from December 31 to January 3: IMD

New Delhi [India], Dec 29 (ANI): The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday predicted a wet spell over northwest and central India from December 31 to January 3 and the eastern parts of India from January 1 to January 3.

According to a press release, a fresh western disturbance was very likely to affect the Western Himalayan region from December 30 night onwards.

Under its influence, the Western Himalayan region (Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand) was very likely to experience light/moderate scattered to fairly widespread precipitation from December 31 to January 3 with peak intensity on January 2.Light/moderate rainfall to scattered rain or thundershower was also very likely over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, north Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh from December 31 to January 2, the release said.The IMD also predicted severe cold wave and severe cold day conditions over the northern parts of India.According to the release, due to persistence of cold northwesterly winds in lower levels over northwest India and other favourable meteorological conditions, cold wave to severe cold wave conditions have developed over some pockets in north Rajasthan and cold wave conditions in some pockets in Haryana, Chandigarh, and Delhi and in isolated places over Madhya Pradesh.Dense to very dense in isolated pockets in morning hours was very likely till December 29 over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, north Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, north Madhya Pradesh and abate thereafter.As per the release, the IMD has issued a 'red warning' on December 27 and 28 in Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, north Rajasthan, and north Madhya Pradesh. (ANI)