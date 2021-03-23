What British could not do, Cong did by dividing country: Adityanath

Guwahati, March 23 (IANS) Launching a scathing attack on the Congress during an election rally in poll-bound Assam, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday said what the British could not do in 1905, the Congress did in 1947 by dividing the country. The party is still in a pact with inimical and communal forces, he added.

Addressing three election rallies at Joypur, Hatichara and Silchar in southern Assam's Cachar district, Adityanath said the Congress has no vision for development, they have a plan only to grab the 'Kursi' (chair) in alliance with any force, that's why people went far away from them.

He said the Congress despite strong opposition by Jan Sangh founder Syama Prasad Mookerjee in 1952 had introduced Article 370 granting special status to Jammu and Kashmir, paving the way for militancy there and restricting the purchase of land and other property by Indians residing outside the state.

"The Modi government fulfilled Mookerjee's dream by revoking Article 370, allowing all Indians from any part of the country, even from Assam, to buy property there. Militancy is also largely curbed in Jammu and Kashmir."

Saying that genuine Indians cannot support the Congress, the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister alleged that the party while it was in power in the state from 2001-2016 helped the poachers in poaching rhinos, which are Assam's pride.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government has added a new facet to north-east's development. With the Modi government's series of initiatives, the north-eastern region is now one of the strong regions of India."

Adityanath, the longest serving Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister from the Bharatiya Janata Party, on completing four years in office on Friday, said a large number of Assamese contributed in building the Ram Mandir in Uttar Pradesh.

"The Congress has cheated the Hindus in India," he alleged.

The star campaigner of the saffron party said the BJP would permanently solve the problems of illegal migrants and chronic floods if the party is re-elected in Assam.

"The BJP has been giving a new identity to the tea gardens and its workers in the state. Besides, increasing their daily wages, the BJP government in Assam has taken a series of welfare measures for the tea garden workers," he added.

The senior BJP leader said to give a fillip to the development of the north-eastern region, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had converted the 'Look East' policy to the 'Act East' policy.

--IANS

sc/khz/bg