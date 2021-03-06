New Delhi, March 6 (IANS) "Klara and the Sun", the first novel by Kazuo Ishiguro since he was awarded the Nobel Prize in Literature, tells the story of Klara, an Artificial Friend with outstanding observational qualities, who, from her place in the store, watches carefully the behaviour of those who come in to browse, and of those who pass on the street outside.

She remains hopeful that a customer will soon choose her.

"Klara and the Sun" is a thrilling book that offers a look at our changing world through the eyes of an unforgettable narrator, and one that explores the fundamental question: what does it mean to love?

In its award citation in 2017, the Nobel committee described Ishiguro's books as "novels of great emotional force" and said he has "uncovered the abyss beneath our illusory sense of connection with the world".

The Los Angeles Times has described "Klara and the Sun" as "moving and beautiful... an unequivocal return to form, a meditation in the subtlest shades on the subject of whether our species will be able to live with everything it has created...(a) feverish read, (a) one-sitter... Few writers who've ever lived have been able to create moods of transience, loss and existential self-doubt as Ishiguro has -- not art about the feelings, but the feelings themselves."

