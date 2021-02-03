What if we start asking govt to leave Delhi's throne: Tikait

"We are now urging the central government to withdraw the three farm laws. What will happen if we begin to ask the government to leave the throne in Delhi?" the farmer leader said while addressing a huge crowd at a Kisan Mahapanchayat at Kandela village in Jind district.

Jind (Haryana), Feb 3 (IANS) Bhartiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikat on Wednesday wondered what would happen if the protesting farmers started demanding the resignation of the Modi government instead of the repeal of the three new central agricultural laws.

Representatives of nearly 50 'khaps' or caste or community groups from Haryana participated in the event.

The BKU leader also warned that now was the time for the Union government to be careful on the demands of the farmers, who have been protesting on the Delhi borders since November 26 last year.

"The government has time till October to accept our demands. If it does not, we will take out a farmers' rally with 44 lakh tractors," he warned.

The participants passed resolutions on five demands, including withdrawal of new agricultural laws, law on minimum support price, and implementation of the Swaminathan Committee report.

The protesters also demanded tracing of the farmers or agitators who had been reported missing ever since the violence during the tractor rally in Delhi on January 26, and withdrawal of cases registered against farmers.

