What PM said about NRC should be treated as the last word, says Piyush Goyal

Panaji (Goa) [India], Dec 27 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi's word on the contentious National Register of Citizens (NRC) issue should be treated as the final say on the topic, Union Minister Piyush Goyal said on Friday.

"I think once the Prime Minister of the country says something, that is the last word. The Prime Minister has categorically clarified. There is no question of NRC, no discussion in the cabinet," Goyal told reporters here upon being asked to comment on the statements made by Union Home Minister Amit Shah about the implementation of the NRC across the country.



The Railways Minister said that the Konkan Railway Corporation Limited (KRCL) line would be electrified within next 12 months.

"In next 12 to 15 months, the KRCL lines would be electrified so that there is no pollution created due to the trains in this region," he said.

The Prime Minister in his speech at the rally held in Ramlila Maidan on December 22 had said that his government had no plans of conducting a nationwide NRC.

"After I came to power in 2014, the government has held no discussions over NRC. We did carry out the NRC exercise in Assam, but it was at the orders of the Supreme Court," Modi had said. (ANI)

