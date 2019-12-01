When Gita Mahotsav became a platform to address crime against women

By Pragya Kaushika

New Delhi [India], Dec 1 (ANI): The brutal incident of rape and murder of a veterinary doctor from Telangana resonated loud at International Gita Mahotsav held on Red Fort ground on Sunday.

From RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, Sadhvi Rithambhara, Chief Imam Dr Omer Ahmed Iyasi to Union Minister Smriti Irani, all delved on the need to strengthen the character to prevent such horrendous incidents.

Mohan Bhagwat, while deliberating on role Gita's preaching if followed can play in the lives of the people, eulogised the role of women in the family and in society.Making an indirect reference to the gangrape and murder of a young doctor, Bhagwat said, "It is pertinent to respect and protect women. While we have laws for that country and it is the responsibility of administration and government, we can't leave the issue on them alone," stated Bhagwat.Bhagwat said that feeling of respect comes from family. "The eye with which you see women should be pure. While surroundings are not congenial to inculcate morality. Discipline and control in the family is must," stated Bhagwat.The message of Gita was delivered by Lord Krishna to warrior-prince Arjuna during the Mahabharata, a war believed to have been fought to save the honour of Draupadi. The leader's support to the cause of women came at an event to celebrate Gita.Union Minister Smriti Irani made an appeal to saints that they too should direct the society to respect women."Whosoever has understood Gita even a bit, they know that protecting women is their dharma. Wherever saints go they should direct the families they sit with to ensure that women are respected," stated Irani while mentioning that expecting mothers and newborns should not face malnutrition.For saints Sadhvi Rithambhara, it is ungraceful for people to witness incidents like rape in a country where Gita was written."Mothers are worshipped here and it is shameful that women are treated like this (raped). The whole nation is ashamed. I think that girls should be self-sufficient and these culprits should get adequate punishment, " said the saint while referring to case gangrape and murder case of a vet in Telangana.Chief Imam Omer Ahmed Iyasi too spoke about the victim and how severe punishment should be given to the perpetrators of this crime.Along with saints and religious heads from various sects were present to celebrate the preachings of Gita.Apart from RSS, BJP and religious heads, present on the dias was Congress leader Janardan Dwivedi. Dwivedi spoke at length about his duties to perform puja when no senior was present. And how he believes that at the core of the freedom struggle is this Hindu scripture."Gita may be scripture to all but for me, it is my mother. It is Lord Krishna's life," stated Dwivedi.When asked about Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's views about RSS and his sharing stage with RSS chief, Dwivedi said, "Gita is way of life and not religion. This has nothing to do with being secular. "Responding to his absence from central election committee meetings, Dwivedi said that not attending the meetings is his personal and individual choice. (ANI)