When J&K parties want statehood 1st govt wants elections: Chidambaram

Chidambaram said in a tweet, "Congress and other J&K parties and leaders want Statehood first and Elections afterward, Government's response is Elections first and Statehood later.

New June 25 (IANS) Former Home Minister P. Chidambaram on Friday slammed the Modi-led government for insisting on elections in Jammu and Kashmir before granting statehood.

"The horse pulls the cart. A state must conduct elections. Only such elections under a State Election Commission will be free and fair. Why does the government want the cart in front and the horse behind? It is bizarre," he added.

The all-party meeting at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg lasted for three and a half hours. It was attended by 14 leaders, including veteran politician and National Conference president Farooq Abdullah.

Most leaders stressed on the restoration of the political process in the Valley.

