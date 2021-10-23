When PM Modi met a 'chaiwala' from Goa

Among the many beneficiaries of the Atmanirbhar Bharat, Swayampurna Goa initiatives, Modi also spoke to Ruki Ahmed, a person with physical disabilities, who runs a utility stall in the port town of Vasco, which also sells samosas, water, chips, biscuits and tea.

Panaji, Oct 23 (IANS) Never shy about his past, when he sold tea at a railway station in Gujarat as a young boy, Prime Minister Narendra Modi bonded with a 'chaiwala' from Goa during a virtual interaction on Saturday.

"You are also a chaiwala like me," Modi quipped during his conversation with Ahmed.

The Prime Minister also lauded Ahmed's courage and grit, which has won him a gold medal in table tennis at district level para-games.

"Your courage inspires one and all. Since the people have given us a chance to serve, we are trying our best to ensure that the divyangs in our country can live with respect," Modi said.

"You have seen how the country's para-athletes have made India proud recently. You are also an athlete, put in all you can, the government will help you tide over shortcomings. Make Goa proud," Modi also said.

