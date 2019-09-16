When Salma Sultan walked the ramp

New Delhi [India], Sept 16 (ANI): Namaskar! Aaj kay samaachaar iss prakaar hain.

Salma Sultan- the famous journalist of yesteryears, who captivated the TV viewers on Doordarshan with her news-reading in her signature style- a rose nicely tucked in hair, walked down the ramp on Sunday, endorsing the traditional values that a saree holds.

"It is a very happy occasion. Many people have come together to make this a successful event. I do not believe millennial have any problem wearing saree, it is all about ensuring they have confidence. When confidence is there you can pull off any attire," Sultan said at the event.The journalist, famous for her sartorial style, helms Saree Sanskriti- a clothing brand promoting the traditional Indian dress.The fashion show was staged in three sequences. The models walked in a different class of sarees designed by Saree Sanskriti.In the fourth event, celebrities including Padma Shree Shovana Narayan, graced the event that was organised by Sultan's venture along with Fashion Lifestyle Magazine.The elegant lady mesmerised those present with her dance moves on Bollywood numbers including, 'Saree kay fall sa.'Sultan became a household name in the late 60s while working with Doordarshan, where she went on to work for three decades.She inspired a trend as she presented news with a rose tucked under in hair under the left ear, and draping her Saree's border around her neck in a modern yet traditional way.The style was picked up by various news anchors over the years. (ANI)