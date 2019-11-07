When Sibal brought Delhi's odd-even into Kashmir hearing

New Delhi, Nov 7 (IANS) Delhi's odd-even vehicles rationing scheme on Thursday found reference in the hearing on the matters connected with Kashmir in the Supreme Court.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal appearing for senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad, during arguments on opposing restrictions imposed on the people in KashmirA after revocation of Article 370, mentioned the odd-even vehicle rationing scheme of Delhi government championed by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Sibal contended before a bench headed by Justice N.V. Ramana and comprising Justices R. Subhash Reddy and B R Gavai that people in Kashmir have the right to exercise full fundamental rights but after the imposition of restrictions their rights have been abrogated, "everything is odd and nothing is even".

Sibal, then connected this the odd even scheme of the Delhi government, applicable between November 4 to 15. He said everything about vehicle rationing scheme is odd and nothing is even. "You say odd- even. Nothing is even. I bought a hybrid to escape from odd even. But, they have not exempted hybrids even (referring to his hybrid car). Everything about the scheme is odd. Everyone does not have two cars or motor cycles," Sibal said. Three judge bench corrected Sibal by citing the provisions of the scheme where motorcycles are exempted. "Bikes are exempted from this scheme," said the bench. Sibal replied women are exempted. At this, one of the judges on the bench said, "No, women not exempted, if they are accompanied by men." Sibal replied, "that is the only best thing about the scheme that women are exempted." In a lighter vein Sibal said that men are always supposed to create problem. A petition has also been filed in the apex court today challenging the odd-even vehicle rationing scheme of Delhi government. The petition contends the non-inclusion of two-wheelers, which comprises the bulk of the motor vehicles, in the vehicle rationing scheme renders the odd-even policy serves no purpose. ss/akk