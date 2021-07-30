When toddler doesn't sell for Rs 3L, dad kills him

The accused father, Mohammad Naushad, a labourer, was arrested on Thursday night after the victim's grandfather lodged a complaint at the Dhanora police station

Amroha (Uttar Pradesh), July 30 (IANS) In a shocking incident, a man killed his one-year-old son when he failed in his attempts to sell the boy for Rs 3L.

Station house officer (SHO) Jaiveer Singh said, "The couple got married four years ago. They had two children. Naushad is a labourer and addicted to alcohol. He is a fond of gambling too. He wanted to sell his son when he ran out of money. When he did not find a buyer, he strangulated the child to death."

Nazrana, the mother of the child, told police that her husband was adamant on selling their child. She said she had strongly opposed his decision and the couple used to fight on the issue.

On Wednesday evening, Naushad sent Nazrana to borrow a phone charger from a neighbour and when she returned, she saw Naushad strangulating the child, who was unconscious by then.

Nazrana rushed her son to a hospital, but doctors declared the child dead on arrival.

--IANS

amita/in