When will Modi govt open its eyes? Priyanka on economy

"The economy is falling into a deep abyss of recession. A sword is hanging on the livelihood of millions of Indians. The decline in the auto sector is a sign of negative growth in production-transportation and the declining confidence of the market. When will the government open its eyes?" Priyanka said in a tweet in Hindi, attaching a news report.

Her remarks came a day after automobile sales in August were recorded at the lowest level since 1997-98, leading to the sector seeking a "bigger stimulus package" to revive growth.