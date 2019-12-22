Whenever we work for Delhi, state government creates hurdle: PM Modi

New Delhi (India), Dec 22 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday slammed the AAP's Delhi government for creating several types of hurdles for the Central government whenever it worked for the people of the city-state.

"After our government came to power at the Centre, they have always created hurdles in our way. Several types of hurdles were created by them," said Modi while addressing a public rally at Ramlila Ground here on Sunday"Had the Delhi government not politicised the Phase 4 project of the Delhi metro, its work would have started much earlier. That is why I say that those who do politics in your name never understood your pain, they never intended to do that," he said.He also said that some political parties are spreading rumours on the authorisation of colonies."Some political parties are spreading rumours. They are misleading the people and inciting them. I want to ask them -- when we regularised the illegal colonies, did we ask anyone his religion? Did we ask which political party they support? Did we ask for documents from 1970, 1980." he said."Hindus, Muslims, Sikhs, Christians -- all were benefitted. Everyone who lives here was benefitted. Why did we do this? Because we live for the love of the country. We are dedicated to the mantra of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas," he said."You should know what those people, whom you were asking for something for yourself, were doing nothing. They had illegally given 2,000 lavish bungalows to their people. No one knows what was given to whom in lieu of that," he said.He said that the Delhi government claims to give potable water to every household in the national capital, which is an utter lie."They claim that potable water is supplied to every household in Delhi. It is an utter lie. How many of you get clean potable water," asked Prime Minister Modi. (ANI)