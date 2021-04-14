Where are Japanese machines bought to sanitise Delhi, BJP asks Kejriwal

In a letter to Kejriwal, Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said, "The Covid wave is at its peak in the city and people are seriously pondering why no sanitisation is being done in Delhi like it was done last year."

New Delhi, April 14 (IANS) With the number of Covid-19 cases continuing to rise at an alarming rate in the national capital, the BJP on Wednesday asked Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal why no mass sanitisation drive has been carried out yet using the Japanese machines bought last year.

"Last year on April 14, newspapers of Delhi were flooded with two pictures of Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and AAP MLA Raghav Chadha walking ahead of some sanitising machines.

"It was told that the Delhi government had bought 10 'Sanitising Disinfection Machines' from Japan for sanitising the city to contain the spread of Covid virus," Kapoor wrote.

Kapoor pointed out that a year has passed, but the people of Delhi have never seen the Japanese sanitising machines working anywhere again.

"Today it is April 14 again and on behalf of the people I demand that the Delhi government tells them these Japanese machines have gone and why no sanitisation is being done anywhere in the city," he said.

--IANS

ssb/arm