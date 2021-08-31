While cracking murder case, Andhra police seize ball-bearing powered guns

Eluru (Andhra Pradesh), Aug 31 (IANS) Probe into a murder case in Andhra Pradesh's West Godavari district has led the police to seize four ball-bearing powered guns, along with materials kept ready to make more guns, an official said on Tuesday. Two persons have been arrested in connection with the case.

Recently, the police had arrested Kuthadi Krishna from Veerampalem village in West Godavari district for murdering his brother with a gun.

"We have arrested one more person -- Reddy Krupavaram -- who had given him (Krishna) the gun," West Godavari Superintendent of Police, Rahul Dev Sharma, told IANS.

Krupavaram had sold the gun to Krishna for Rs 16,000.

According to Sharma, one Singhu Venkatesh from Nakkala Colony in Eluru town had supplied the weapon to Krupavaram.

"Apart from this weapon, we have also seized some pipes and wooden materials to make more weapons," he said.

Along with Krishna, Sharma said both Venkatesh and Krupavaram have been booked in this case.

Interestingly, these guns are loaded with ball-bearings.

Sharma said some people use these guns to kill pigs and protect their fields, including making sounds. They are also used to hunt birds.

The police conducted a special drive in the district to gather more information about people owning such weapons.

The police seized four such guns from the accused.

However, the SP clarified that this is not a large gun making racket.

Using the ball-bearing gun, Krishna shot at his brother multiple times.

Repeatedly using this gun on the vital organs can inflict death on an individual, the police said.

--IANS

sth/arm