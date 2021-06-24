While criticising PM and BJP, Cong insulting nation: Nadda

New Delhi, June 24 (IANS) BJP chief J.P. Nadda on Thursday alleged that the Congress party has stooped to such a low level of politics that while criticising Prime Minister Narendra Modi, it has also started insulting the nation.

Referring to Congress leaders' recent comments, Nadda said, "Kamal Nathji said that India is not great. Kamal Nathji you are free to oppose the BJP, but you have no right to demean and degrade India's prestige and honour. What Digvijay Singh thinks about Article 370 and 35A the entire nation knows through his ClubHouse chats."

Talking about abrogation of Article 370, Nadda said, "The Congress government could not remove Article 370 and 35A, but Prime Minister Modi showed his iron will and strong political commitment, and Union Home Minister Amit Shah's efficient planning led to abolition of the two, leading to integration of Jammu & Kashmir in India in the real sense."

He took the opportunity to attack Congress rule in MP under the Kamal Nath government.

"In just one-and-half years of Congress rule in Madhya Pradesh the people saw how the government engaged in extortion, transfer racket and massive corruption. During that period all the development works had come to a standstill and the government's mission was converted into commission. The Congress government cheated and fooled each and every section of the society," the BJP chief said.

Nadda explained to the party's Madhya Pradesh leaders about the good work done in the field of medical infrastructure development in the country in the last one year.

"Due to the efforts of the Prime Minister, India's oxygen production was raised from 900 metric tonnes to over 9,000 metric tonnes in just one week," he said.

Nadda stated that the Covid vaccination drive in the country is the world's largest and fastest vaccination programme and by December this year, 257 crore vaccine doses would be available.

He also lauded the Madhya Pradesh government for administering 17.70 lakh doses on June 21 and 11 lakh doses on Wednesday. Nadda said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, the Shivraj Singh Chauhan government in Madhya Pradesh has scaled new heights of growth and development in the state.

"Madhya Pradesh has bagged the number one position in various aspects of governance. Madhya Pradesh is number one in wheat procurement, while maintaining quality standards in PM Grameen Sadak Yojna. Also, Madhya Pradesh is number one in increasing leopard population," he said.

