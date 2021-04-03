While world came to a standstill, railwaymen never took a day's off: Goyal

New Delhi, April 3 (IANS) Railway Minister Piyush Goyal on Saturday thanked the 'Railway family' for its contribution amid the Covid-19 pandemic, saying that while the world came to a standstill, the railway employees never took a day's off and worked even harder notwithstanding a greater personal risk just to keep the wheels of the economy moving.

"It was a matter of great pride, satisfaction and gratitude as we bid goodbye to another financial year under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modiji," Goyal said in a letter to the railway employees.

Saying that the past year was "unlike anything" that we have experienced before, Goyal said, "While the loss of our own would never be forgotten, it was the grit, determination and resolve of the 'Rail Parivaar' which had emerged victorious in the wake of the unprecedented pandemic."

Goyal, who also holds the Commerce and Industry, Consumer Affairs, and Food & Public Distribution portfolios, said that during the Covid-19 pandemic, the Railway family devoted itself to the service of the nation.

"While the world came to a standstill, railwaymen never took a day off, and worked even harder at a great personal risk to keep the wheels of the economy moving," he said, hailing the role of the railway employees.

He added that due to the commitment of all, "we ensured uninterrupted supply of essential goods, be it coal for power plants, fertiliser for farmers or foodgrains for the consumers across the country".

Goyal noted that the nation would always remember the selfless contribution of the railway family in its collective fight against Covid-19.

"With your sheer willpower and resilience, we turned this crisis into an opportunity," the minister said.

Goyal further informed that 4,621 Shramik Special trains were run to unite more than 63 lakh stranded citizens with their families.

"Despite limitations during the lockdown, 370 major safety and infrastructure works were completed. Kisan Rail Services became the medium to connect our 'Annadatas' (farmers) directly with the bigger markets. You, through your service, made this possible and in turn touched the hearts and lives of lakhs of people," he said in the letter.

Goyal also said that 1,233 million tonnes of originating freight has been loaded in the last financial year, the best ever for any year, while 6,015 route kilometre (RKM) of rail electrification work was achieved in the same time period.

"As they say, records are meant to be broken and no one does it better than Indian Railways," he said.

"I thank you for your dedication and stupendous efforts. I can say with confidence that with this motivated team, we will continue breaking records, achieve bigger targets, set examples for others with our performance, and contribute to the growth of the Indian economy," Goyal said in the letter.

