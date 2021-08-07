Whiskey worth $5,800 gifted to Mike Pompeo goes missing

The State Department has launched an investigation into the whereabouts of the liquor, Xinhua news agency quoted The New York Times report as saying.

New York, Aug 7 (IANS) A bottle of whiskey worth of $5,800 gifted to former US State Secretary Mike Pompeo by the Japanese government has gone missing, a news report said

Pompeo denied that he received the bottle of whiskey and has no idea about its whereabouts.

The bottle of whiskey was given by Japan in 2019 and registered in the list of gifts received by US federal employees from the foreign sources, said the New York Times report.

According to the report, US officials can keep gifts that are less than $390, but have to purchase those gifts that are over the price if they want to keep them.

The missing gift issue would affect Pompeo's plan for a possible candidate for President in 2024, according to a CNN report.

